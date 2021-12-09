Team inspects site in Kanubari for large cardamom nursery

KANUBARI, 8 Dec: A team from Calicut (Kerala)-based Directorate of Arecanut and Spices Development (DASD), comprising its director and deputy director, along with Arunachal Pradesh Horticulture Director Tage Tatung visited here in Longding district on Tuesday to carry out site verification for the establishment of a large cardamom nursery.

The team, accompanied by Kanubari ADC T Aran and land management officials visited the proposed site for the establishment of the nursery.

After the site visit, the team conducted an awareness programme for progressive farmers on the accreditation process for large cardamom nurseries.

DASD Director Dr Homey Chariyan advised the farmers to establish private nurseries and said that “once a government nursery is established, it would function like a stock nursery for private nurseries.”

DASD Deputy Director Dr Femina made a presentation on the procedure of accreditation of large cardamom nurseries.

Tatung on his part assured to extend support in establishing the nursery here, and exhorted the farmers to adopt modern technologies to enhance productivity of the crop.

Local MLA GD Wangsu briefed the team on the constraints faced by the large cardamom farmers of the district. “A large number of large cardamom farmers are discouraged by the poor performance of the crop, which was caused by certain disease which is known to be transmitted through planting materials,” he said.

He expressed appreciation for the DASD team and the horticulture director for coming up with the plan to establish a large cardamom nursery here. (DIPRO)