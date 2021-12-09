Meeting held to chalk out progs to celebrate 50th anniv of Arunachal 

KHONSA, 8 Dec: The legislators and district administrations of Tirap, Changlang and Longding (TCL) held a meeting here in Tirap district on Wednesday to chalk out detailed programmes to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Arunachal Pradesh in the Tirap basin.

Eleven legislators of the three districts attended the meeting and shared their suggestions. A majority of the participants were in favour of showcasing the indigenous culture and sports of the tribes of the TCL region during the month-long celebration.

It was decided to form a committee, to be headed by Khonsa East MLA Wanglam Sawin as chairman, for the celebration.

The MLAs and ministers also suggested forming separate district level committees for organizing indigenous sports and cultural events, exhibitions, etc.

Earlier, the DCs of Tirap, Changlang and Longding highlighted their preparations for the celebration in their respective districts.

PHE&WS Minister Wangki Lowang, UD&H Minister Kamlung Mossang, RWD Minister Honchun Ngandam, Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte, MLAs Wanglin Lowangdong, Wanglam Sawin, Chakat Aboh, Phosum Khimhun, Laisam Simai, Somlung Mossang and Gabriel D Wangsu, along with Tirap DC Taro Mize, Changlang DC Dr Devansh Yadav, Longding DC Bani Lego, Tirap ZPC Chathong Lowang, the SPs of Tirap and Changlang, and the HoDs of Tirap attended the meeting. (DIPRO)