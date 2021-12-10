SIC conducts awareness prog. on RTI Act

AALO, 9 Dec: The state information commission (SIC) organized an awareness-cum-sensitization programme on Right To Information (RTI) Act for the departmental heads, the PIOs and the APIOs of West Siang district at the deputy commissioner’s conference hall here on Thursday.

Addressing the participants, state information commissioner Gumjum Haider said that the Commission has been working since 2005 with the objective to promote transparency and accountability in working of every public authority. He said the departmental officers should be able to furnish any information as sought by the information seekers.

He dwelt elaborately on historical perspective of the RTI, fundamental rights, obligations, powers of the Commission, jurisdiction of the court etc.

Another SIC Sonam Yudron said that information sought under the Act should be disclosed and provided in a clear-cut and legible manner.

An interactive session between the SICs and the participants was also held. DIPRO