Farmers’ training-cum-field visit conducted

NAMSAI, 9 Dec: The Namsai Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) conducted a one-day training-cum-field visit at farmers’ field of Kungsung and Kungseng village under tribal sub-plan (TSP) on Thursday.

Over three hundred numbers of vegetable seed packets for nutritional garden, 1500 numbers of poultry chicks and 10000 numbers of ducklings were distributed among the farmers during the programme.

Different demonstration units of livestock, fishery and vegetables under TSP were visited and specific suggestions were also given. A total of 66 farmers including GPC of Kungsung and Kungseng attended the programme.

Earlier, Namsai KVK head in-charge and senior scientist Dr. Debasis Sasmal urged the farmers to avail the facilities being provided by the institute. He also discussed the scientific rearing of poultry, duckery and piggery.

KVK’s SMS (plant protection) Dr. Madhumita Sonowal Bora discussed the importance of scientific beekeeping. She also spoke on different species of honey bees and their seasonal management.