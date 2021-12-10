Jyoti Riamuk bows out from Muay Thai World Championship

ITANAGAR, 9 Dec: Jyoti Riamuk Cherom of Arunachal Pradesh representing India has lost to her rival from Russia Bella Durandina in the quarterfinals of Muay Thai World Championship 2021 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Cherom put up a spirited fight before losing the bout in a ‘controversial’ stoppage.

The 18-year old girl competed in the U-23 Female Elite 45 kg division.

She is the first from Arunachal to represent India in the championship organized by International Federation of Muay Thai Association.

Competitors from over 100 countries took part in the event, which started on 3 December and is scheduled to conclude on 11 December.

She is the daughter of Tanam Riamuk and Debin Riamuk of Upper Subansiri district. She started her martial arts journey in 2019 in Abrasumente Academy MMA and fitness. She had previously won a gold medal in the ADCC National Jiu Jitsu Open in 2020.