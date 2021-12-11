APLS celebrates 15th Foundation Day

Koley & Tana receive Luminous Lummer Dai Literary Awards

ITANAGAR, 10 Dec: The Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) on Friday celebrated its 15th Foundation Day at the conference hall of JN State Museum here with a day-long programme.

On the occasion, the Luminous Lummer Dai Literary Awards 2020 and 2021 were conferred by Sahitya Akademi awardee and APLS president Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi to Ramendra Nath Koley and Yumlam Tana.

The state’s highest literary award that carries a citation, a plaque, a shawl, a collection of books and a cash of Rs 10,000, was instituted by the apex literary body in memory of ‘Sahitya Surjya’ Lummer Dai, a pioneer novelist and above all, a leading light in the world of Assamese literature.

N Koley was conferred with the Luminous Lummer Dai Literary Award 2020 jointly with noted educationist from Assam, Chandra Borpatra Gohain. But the award function, which is usually conducted on June 1 on late Dai’s birthday, could not materialize then due to the COVID-19-induced restrictions.

Borpatra Gohain, who started his career as school teacher in Arunachal Pradesh in 1952 and retired as Sub Area Organizer of SSB, was however presented the award last year itself when a Thongchi-led delegation visited his Guwahati residence on 29th December 2020.

Koley, an eminent author working in the Research Department, Govt of Arunachal Pradesh, has been conferred with the prestigious award for his literary work on different subjects ranging from anthropological to socio-cultural aspects of the different tribes of Arunachal Pradesh.

Koley has authored eight books, including ‘Ekante’, a collection of poems in Bengali, ‘Amlakhi Bane Basanta’, a novel in Bengali, ‘Udit Surjar Deshe’, a narrative on the potentialities of tourism in Arunachal Pradesh, an autobiography titled ‘Dr. Daying Ering: The Great Visionary’, amongst others. He also co-authored 14 other books along with other writers.

Yumlam Tana, a poet, novelist, short story writer, fine artist and cartoonist is one of the pioneers in English writing from Arunachal Pradesh.

Tana, presently serving his native district Kurung Kumey as deputy director of school education (DDSE), appeared at the horizon of Arunachal literature in 1997 with his debut comic novel ‘The Wooing Of Jiwt’ followed by another comic novel ‘The Struggle For Existence’ in 2003 thus becoming one of the first writers of comic novel in India. He also became one of the most acclaimed English poets from North East India with his two anthologies of poetry book, ‘The Man and the Tiger’ (1999) and ‘The Wind Also Sings’ (2015).

Apart from conferment of Lummer Dai Award, YD Thongchi was also felicitated by the APLS family for being conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri award by President Ram Nath Kovind last month.

Release of books including the one titled ‘The Monster of Golden Valley and other tales from Arunachal Pradesh’ (the translated version from the original one in Malayalam penned by Padma Shri awardee Sathyanarayan Mundayoor aka Uncle Moosa) and ‘Sanghal Samudra Xoikot’ (a travelogue) written by Assam’s noted writer Atanu Bhattacharyya marked the APLS Foundation Day celebration.

Thongchi, who started his speech reciting the APLS anthem “Shabd hai hamare aatma, vaakya hain hamare pran…”, described the different phases of literary activities and mechanisms for widening the literary movement. He called upon the young generation to come forward and take part in literary activities akin to the APLS’ motto “Start writing, keep writing”, to broaden their sphere of literary knowledge.

In her brief speech, the noted author, poet and journalist Mamang Dai also exhorted the young generation of writers to be a ‘good’ writer. “You must have the courage to be a good writer,…but the responsibility of the words, the things that you say, the thoughts that you feel and what you want to share that stays more or less even, you have to be honest to be a good writer,” said the Padma Shri awardee.

Atanu Bhattacharyya while paying his tribute to state’s pioneer writers Lummer Dai, YD Thongchi and the region’s music maestro Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, said that the great souls acted as a ‘Setu’ (bridge) between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh through their creative writings and songs.

Mitali Dey hailed the state’s beautiful landscape and its rich culture. The renowned singer from Assam also enthralled the house through her beautiful renditions.

The day was also observed by the Lower Dibang Valley district unit of the APLS at Roing on Friday.

Members of the APLS district unit headed by author Dr. Razzeko Dele had an interactive session and discussions on various topics on the occasion.

Joy of reading activist Aloka Mili recited a poem by Rainer Maria Rilke titled ‘The Wait’ while an excerpt from Ponung Ering Angu’s book ‘Doying’, which is a collection of myths and folktales of the Adi was read by Ushimi Linggi.

The APLS district unit also appreciated LDV deputy commissioner K.N Damo for his support and encouragement to the society.