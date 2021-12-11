Students call off Pakke Kessang bandh

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Dec 10: All Pakke-Kessang District Students’ Union (APKDSU) on Friday called off its proposed 12 hours district bandh on 13 December in Pakke-Kessang district following cancellation of appointments in health department.

The APKDSU had demanded that the authorities re-conduct the examination to appoint four contractual posts in the district health department, immediate transfer of district medical officer (DMO) and district reproductive child health officer from the Pakke-Kessang district.

APKDSU vice president Thomas Nabum appealed to the district authorities to maintain utmost transparency in job recruitment.

“We earnestly appeal to the head of department/officers to follow the guidelines, maintain transparency in job recruitment, whenever there is recruitment in the district,” said Thomas.

APKDSU president Nera Gumro appreciated the people of Pakke-Kessang district for supporting their movement and appealed to the departments not to repeat such blunder in future.

The union further clarified that cancellation of appointment of district programe management staffs including District Programme Manager (DPM) District Account Manager (DAM) District Data Manager (DDM), and District Community Mobilizer (DCM) was their priority and stated they are further not demanding the transfer of DMO and DRCHO.

It had claimed that Pakke-Kessang DMO has violated the recruitment rules of contractual posts by promoting serving contractual block programme management staffs in the advertised posts without conducting interviews.