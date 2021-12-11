Org questions participation of non-APST in panchayat election

ITANAGAR, 10 Dec: The All Arunachal Tribal Rural Panchayati Restoration Andolan Committee (AATRPRAC) has demanded the state government initiate action against State Election Commission (SEC), District Election Officers (DEO) and concerned RO for allowing participation of non-APST in the state Panchayati Raj election 2020 in various Zilla Parishad constituencies of Namsai and Changlang districts.

The committee also demanded reply from BJP president as to why party ticket was issued to many non-APST candidates in both districts, to roll back the names of non-APST candidates holding posts of ZPM, GPM, demarcation of areas with ordinary and permanent residents and also constitution of high level committee to monitor and check illegal ST and PRC attainment.

Addressing the media at the press club here on Friday, AATRPRAC chairman Maji Tayem said, despite being aware of non-eligibility of non-APST participation in state elections, the SEC and DEO of the district has allowed many to contest in the PR elections.

He said the concerned department has no right to allow such practices in the state.

“Therefore, we demand the roll back of the winning candidates, especially in the districts of Namsai and Changlang,” he added.

“Likewise, we also demand the SEC to define the meaning of ordinary residents. According to the SEC, one who is an ordinary resident can participate in election, however, most of the public are unaware of what rights does this particular section of people possess,” he said.

He said none of the winning candidates from the Zilla Parishad constituency under Lekang-I, Mahavepur and Lekang-II of Namsai district possess APST certificate which clearly indicates the misuse of power, he added.

Tayem said the BJP party president should also respond to the public as to why party tickets were provided to the non-APST candidates in Namsai and Changlang while revoking it in Vijaynagar area.

He also said a constitution of a High level committee to check the illegal grant of ST and PRC to Non-APST in the state is much needed.