Awareness prog marking 8th anniversary of ‘PoSH Act’ organized

RONO HILLS, 10 Dec: The Anti-Sexual Harassment Committee of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) on Thursday organized an awareness programme commemorating the eighth anniversary of notification of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act.

The Act, commonly referred to as the ‘PoSH Act,’ was notified in 2013 to provide a safe and secure environment to women at the workplace.

Vice chancellor of the university prof. Saket Kushwaha emphasized on the need to take necessary steps for protection against sexual harassment of women at workplace. Prof. Kushwaha said that the right to work with dignity is a universally accepted human right.

He called for conducting more awareness programmes on the Act.

The university’s pro-vice chancellor prof. Amitava Mitra said that sexual harassment is a violation of the fundamental rights of a woman to equality and her right to life.

Registrar Dr. N.T Rikam spoke on the role of the internal complaints committee in redressing grievances in relation to incidents of sexual harassment.

Earlier, Anti-Sexual Harassment Committee chairperson prof. Kesang Degi and member of the committee Dr. C. Siva Sankar spoke on the need to raise awareness to prevent and end sexual harassment of women at workplace.

Around 150 employees of the university attended the programme.

In technical session, prof. Boa Reena Tok highlighted on understanding, observing, examining, confronting and reporting of sexual harassment of women at work place while prof. Tage Rupa Sora spoke about the PoSH Act and need for recognizing, recording and reporting of sexual harassment if any to internal complaints committee.