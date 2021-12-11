Webinar on NE tourism give emphasis on innovative strategies

TEZU, 10 Dec: Two days webinar on “Tourism- a path towards sustainable development of Northeastern states, especially Arunachal Pradesh” concluded at the IGG College here in Lohit district on Friday with emphasis on inclusion of innovative strategies in state government’s tourism plan and policies to boost the tourism industry.

The webinar highlighted the issues related to plans and policies of tourism sector framed by the state government, said an official release adding that the important aspects which involve inclusion of innovative strategies for boosting the tourism industry were also discussed in the webinar.

Addressing the valedictory function, SLO, DHTE Dr. A. K Mishra suggested that the recommendations of the webinar should be submitted to the government and concerned agencies ‘so as to incorporate them in government’s planning for the development of tourism sector in the state and NER.’

During the webinar, Jorhat based Assam Women University vice chancellor prof. Ajanta Borgahain Rajkonwar and honorary director of the ICSSR-NERC, Shillong prof. B. Panda spoke about different aspects of sustainable tourism in the Northeastern states, especially Arunachal Pradesh.

IGG College principal Dr. Kangki Megu also highlighted on the significance of sustainable tourism in today’s context.

Resource persons including prof. S. K Jena, Dr. A. Lama and Dr. C. Shivashankar from Rajiv Gandhi University, Amrit Pal Singh from GU in Assam, Dr. Mridul Dutta from Tezpur University, Dr. B. Tripathy and S. Raha from AUS, Namsai and Associate professor of IGG College Dr. B. Das delivered lectures on various topics pertaining to sustainable tourism development in the NER.

The webinar was organized by the department of commerce in collaboration with IQAC, IGG College, Tezu, and sponsored by ICSSR-NERC, Shillong.