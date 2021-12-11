GSS Kapu wins dist-level boys’ and girls’ Subroto Cup

KHONSA, 10 Dec: Government Secondary School (GSS), Kapu won both boys’ and girls’ district (Tirap) level u-17 Subroto Cup football championship titles.

While the boys’ team defeated GSS, Pinewood in penalty shootout, the girls’ team beat Kendriya Vidyalaya, Khonsa in a keenly contested final match played at Nehru Stadium here on Friday.

On other hand, GSS, Thinsa lifted the u-17 girls’ Kho-Kho Championship title. GSS, Upper Kolam were the runner-up.

The boys’ team from GSS, Thinsa was declared winner of the boy’s Kho-Kho championship as there was no other participants in the event.

CO Lim Modi and DLIO Chaphun Sumnyan distributed the prizes to the winners and runners up.

DDSE Hortum Loyi, DAEO Kutung Hangphuk, DPC (ISSE) Tehat Tangjang and teachers of the participating teams were present on the occasion. (DIPRO)