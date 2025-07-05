GA sets deadline for claiming seized items

ITANAGAR, 4 Jul: The General Administration [GA] has advised people whose prohibited items have been seized by security personnel during vehicle checks and frisking at the main gate of the civil secretariat to submit claims for the return of their seized items within five days from the date of seizure.

In an official circular, General Administration Secretary Komkar Dulom stated

that many prohibited items are often seized by security personnel during checking of vehicles and frisking at the main gate of the civil secretariat here.

It stated that in the event of confiscation or seizure of any banned or prohibited items by security personnel, the rightful owner should submit a claim for return of such items within the stipulated time period, subject to completion of requisite official procedures.

“Failure to claim the confiscated or seized items within the stipulated timeframe shall absolve the security personnel of any liabilities whatsoever, including but not limited to loss, damage, or misplacement of said items while in custody,” the circular read, adding that a duly constituted board will finally dispose of these unclaimed items from time to time.

“Further, in cases involving habitual offenders or repeated violations, the matter may be directly referred to the nearest police station for initiation of legal proceedings, including registration of a case against the concerned individual/repeated violators under the existing and applicable laws, as the case may be,” it added.