CS asks police, narcotics depts to end drug problem

ITANAGAR, 10 Dec: Expressing concern over growing drugs menace in the state, chief secretary Naresh Kumar asked the state police, the tax, excise and narcotics department and all other stakeholders to make concerted efforts to end the problem.

Taking cognizance of the presence of drugs suppliers, peddlers and consumers in the state, Kumar directed the police to take immediate actions to choke the supply chain.

He instructed the police, and tax and excise departments to use all resources available which may get them to the culprits and book them accordingly as per the provisions of the law.

“Serious actions need to be taken against the culprits” he said.

The chief secretary was reviewing the drug abuse and de-addiction strategies during a meeting here on Friday. He further directed the district administrations and the forest department to remain vigilant on illicit drug cultivation in their respective districts and reserved forests. He recommended the use of satellite images to capture the cultivated areas in mountainous or rough terrains.

Kumar also directed other government departments and non-government organizations to make collaborative efforts to address the drug issue.

He directed the police, health, education, SJETA, and the tax, excise & narcotics departments to work collectively against the anti-social elements that are playing with the future of the state by spoiling the life of the young children.

Kumar asked the health, the SJETA, and the education departments to create awareness on the drug menace by organizing awareness programmes and workshops in the schools and districts, starting from the ‘worst affected districts’ on regular basis.

The chief secretary also reviewed the status of the drug de-addiction centres in the state. Presently, there are seven functioning de-addiction centres one each in Pasighat, Tezu, Lathao, Hayuliang, Bordumsa, Khonsa, and Aalo.

“Necessary counseling, treatments, rehabilitation, follow-ups, and tracking should be made mandatory part of the treatment for the drug de-addiction centres,” he said.

The chief secretary asked the state departments to handhold NGOs and women organizations of the state, which are involved in drug demand reduction and rehabilitation activities in the region, by giving them necessary support.

The meeting was attended by principal home secretary Rajeev Verma, SJETA commissioner Padmini Singla, education commissioner Niharika Rai, ADGP Ravindra Yadav and IGP Chukhu Apa. (DIPRO)