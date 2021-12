ITANAGAR, 10 Dec: Assistant professor (Hindi) of Dera Natung Government College and young writer Dr. Taro Sindik received the prestigious Kalinga Literary Youth Award -2021 on the inaugural day of the 8th edition of Odisha Tourism-Kalinga Literary Festival, which began in the temple city of Bhubaneswar in Odisha on Friday. The three-day long festival aims at connecting writers, poets, intellectuals from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.