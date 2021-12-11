Candlelight march to pay tributes to CDS Rawat and 11 others

Correspondent

ROING, 10 Dec: Hundreds of people including students and NCC cadets from GHSS Roing, VKV and Jomin Tayeng Government Model Degree College on Friday participated in a candlelight march organized as a tribute to CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 defense personnel who lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Organized by the youth volunteers of Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK) Roing block, the candlelight march began from the old welcome gate and culminated at the Kera Aa Jubilee ground where the participants gathered and prayed for the departed souls.