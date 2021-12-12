CME on thyroid cancer organized

Papum Pare records highest number of thyroid cancer among females

NAHARLAGUN, 11 Dec: Papum Pare district recorded the highest incidence of thyroid cancer in the country among females, as per report of the National Cancer Registry Program, Indian Council of Medical Research (NCRP-ICMR).

Keeping in mind the increasing number of thyroid cancer, the Association of Oncologists of North East India (AONEI) in collaboration with the State Cancer Society and Tertiary Cancer Centre, Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) organized a midterm Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme on Thyroid cancer here on Saturday.

Experts from the Northeastern region, including renowned head and neck Oncologist Dr Ashok K Das from the Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute, Guwahati, nuclear medicine consultant Dr Sandeep Taparia from Health City Hospital, assistant professor of ENT department Dr Jego Ori and assistant professor of pathology department Dr Hage Nobin from TRIHMS delivered lectures on various aspects of thyroid cancer management.

It was followed by a panel discussion by experts of various disciplines on thyroid cancer management.

Earlier, state nodal officer for cancer control programme cum organizing chairman Dr S Tsering, president of AONEI Dr C Bhuyan, and secretary Dr Vikas Jagtap spoke in the inaugural session.