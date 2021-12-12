Kunchep wins Christmas Cricket Tournament

Stay away from drugs: Pongte

YATDAM, 11 Dec: Khuchep won the 3rd Christmas Cricket Tournament, defeating Royal Kanglom Brothers by 83 runs in the final played at Jongrom general here in Changlang district on 10 December.

Attending the concluding function, Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte advised the players to stay away from drugs and other addictive substances.

“As a leader, I always encourage and give priority to games and sports,” Pongte said

and advised the youths to engage themselves in games and sports activities to stay physically and mentally fit and healthy.

Stating that sports infrastructures, including playgrounds have been developed in almost all the villages under his constituency, Pongte assured that he would provide every possible help to organize fitness-related events and activities in the future too.

Changlang SP Mihin Gambo, Yadam CO Noklem Wangjen and the Commandant of the 9 Assam Rifles were in the stadium to witness the final match.

The tournament with the theme ‘say no to drugs’ was organized by Jongrom Youth Development Committee. Twenty-three teams participated in the tournament. (DIPRO)