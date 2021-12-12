Over 800 attend Sarkar Aapke Dwar camp in Tirap

KHONSA, 11 Dec: Over 860 people from Kheti, Thinsa, Senliam and Lapnan villages in Tirap district have availed the services provided by various government departments during a Sarkar Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp conducted by the district administration at Kheti village on 11 December.

Various government documents, including ST, birth, CMAAY and permanent resident certificates were issued by Tirap DC Taro Mize during the camp.

Addressing the gathering, Mize urged the villagers to avail the CMAAY and

PMAY schemes and also take the benefits of various other PM’s and the CM’s flagship programmes.

The DC asked the vaccine-hesitant people to get the Covid-19 vaccine immediately.

Earlier, the DC visited government primary schools, Tupi and Noksa without prior information and checked the attendance register of the students.

The DC suggested that the school management committee keep a close vigil on the attendance of teachers. He also asked the teachers and students to strictly maintain the Covid-19 SOPs in schools. (DIPRO)