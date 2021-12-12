RGUTA annual sports meet begins

RONO HILLS, 11 Dec: The annual sports meet of the Rajiv Gandhi University Teachers’ Association (RGUTA) began at its main auditorium here on Saturday.

Inaugurating the two-day meet, the association’s president Dr Daniel Mize spoke on the importance of playing sports to stay physically fit and healthy.

The association’s general secretary Dr Philip Mody briefed on the aim and objectives of the annual sports meet.

“The prime motive of the sports meet is to promote health, integrity and unity among the members of the union,” Dr Mody said.

Coordinator of the association, Dr Vivek said that T20 cricket and volleyball for both male and females are being organized during the two-day sports meet.

The Bharat Warriors won the opening T20 match against Indian Stars.