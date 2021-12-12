East Siang Veterans Football 2021 begins

Pasighat Veteran FC thrash Siang United SC in opener

PASIGHAT, 11 Dec: The East Siang Veteran Football League, 2021 began at Doying Gumin College playground here in East Siang district on Friday.

Defending champion Pasighat Veteran Football Club won the opening match against Siang United Sporting Club.

Bangolong Megu scored five goals, while Dr Jayanto Perme and Tanikar Taki scored three and one goal, respectively.

Six teams will fight it out to win the league title during the 10-day tournament organized by the Abor Youth Foundation, a local NGO.

The final match will be played on 19 December, said competition director Thomas Ering.

Doying Gumin College Principal Dr Egul Padung and District Football Association president Dr Tamak Tamuk attended the opening ceremony.

Earlier, the players and the audience observed a minute’s silence as a mark of respect for CDS Bipin Rawat and 12 others, who died in the helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu. (DIPRO)