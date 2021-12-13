Arunachal homestay, agri products showcased in 4th Himalayan Orange Tourism Festival

KOLKATA, 12 Dec: A number of participants from Arunachal Pradesh, comprising of homestay and tour operators, women entrepreneurs, showcasing food products, handlooms and handicrafts, besides members of Chulyu community based tourism attended the three-day 4th Himalayan Orange Tourism Festival, which concluded at India Tourism here in West Bengal on Sunday.

Organized by the Association for Conservation & Tourism (ACT), the festival saw participation of rural communities from Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and all of North Bengal hill districts who showcased rural homestays and various organic agriculture products.

The festival was earlier inaugurated by Eshor Raj Poudel, the consulate general of Nepal in India, in presence of the Ministry of Tourism, GoI Regional Director Sagnik Chowdhury.

Deputy Director of Tourism, GoAP Bengia Manna Sonam informed that the visitors were enthralled by the Arunachal stall where oranges, homemade pickles by Teri Yajo and handloom products of Opet Jomoh were sold.

“The tour operators also received many queries on conducted tour packages,”she added.