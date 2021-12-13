Tarh Radhe wins gold in state level bodybuilding c’ship

ITANAGAR, 12 Dec: Para athlete Tarh Radhe won a gold medal in the physically challenged category of the 8th State Level Bodybuilding Championship, 2021, which was held on 11 and 12 December in Changlang, the Paralympic Association of Arunachal (PAA) said in a release.

Congratulating Radhe for his achievement, the PAA said that “the para athletes of the state have a lot of talent and they can compete even at higher levels and bring laurels to the state.”

The association hoped the divyangjans of the state will draw inspiration from his achievement.