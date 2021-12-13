VKV students shine in IIFS, 2021

OYAN, 12 Dec: The students of VKV here in East Siang district shone in the Indian International Festival of Science (IIFS), 2021 in the event of creating Guinness Book of World Record on Sunday.

“The Guinness Book of World Record of maximum people assembling a rain water harvesting kit simultaneously in a single time was created,” the school’s principal Rajib Prasad said in a release.

Fifty students of the school participated in the world record event.

“Each student was provided a kit and they assembled it within the given time of 35 minutes,” the release said.

The IIFS is scheduled to conclude in Goa on 13 December.