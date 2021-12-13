Relief items distributed to New Kothin village fire victims

NEW KOTHIN, 12 Dec: Relief items like CGI sheets, utensils, essential commodities and blankets were provided to fire victims of New Kothin village by Khonsa West MLA Chakat Aboh, along with Dadam CO and incharge DDMO Pik Tayom here in Tirap district on Sunday.

A fire accident had occurred earlier on 10 December at around 10.30 pm wherein two houses belonging to Wangdep Kamhua and Wangpoi Kamhua were completely gutted.

Incharge DDMO Pik Tayom informed that he has assessed the property lost in the fire accident which will be forwarded to the government for further necessary compensation as per guidelines. He further stated that immediate relief items had already been provided to the two fire victims by the SDRF and DDM team on Saturday last.

While interacting with the fire victims, MLA Chakat Aboh suggested they keep at least 20- 25 meters of distance while rebuilding their houses so as to avoid fire accidents in the future.

The relief distribution programme was attended by former ASMC Hedam Kamhua, Dadam GPC Hoanchah Nokbi, Catholic woman leader of Dadam area Tolam Nokbi and former ASMs Wangnoam Hakhun and Chamu Hakhun among others. (DIPRO)