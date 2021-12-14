DC sets March 31 deadline for completion of PMGSY roads

AALO, 13 Dec: West Siang Deputy Commissioner Penga Tato asked the contractors to complete all the PMGSY (ph-I & ph-II) roads under construction in the district by March, 2022.

After reviewing the progress of the PMGSY roads under construction in a meeting with the RWD engineers and the contractors here on Monday, the DC expressed unhappiness over the slow progress of the construction works.

Tato said, “Failure on the part of the contractors to complete the roads on time will not only give a bad name to the district but also result in blacklisting of the firm(s) and deprive the rural people of road connectivity.”

Stating that the Centre will freeze all budgetary grants after 31 March, 2022, he asked the contractors to expedite the construction work maintaining quality as per the DPC.

The DC also instructed the executing agency to regularly supervise the construction works and provide technical advice, if necessary.

West Siang ZPC Babom Romin said that the contractors and the executing agency speed up the work to meet the deadline set by the government.

The RWD’s Aalo division AE Nyomar Karbak said that the construction of the 9 km PMGSY road from Nyomdir to Beye had been stopped after termination of the contract. The road was sanctioned in 2017, Karbak said.

Idak Bagra, a local contractor, has taken over the road recently for construction, and assured to complete it within six months.

The department presented the status of various roads and bridges, including the road from Darak to Boru Raksap (10.92 km), Liromoba to Rise Roa (10 km), Pidi Rime to Gadi Mesi (31 km), Yomcha to Belo (12.96 km) Darak to Larmuk Potom (9.6 km), 5.70 km Pidi Rime to Tego Gamlin (5.70 km).

The contractors have assured to complete the works as per the deadline. (DIPRO)