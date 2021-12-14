Bhalukpong CHC renamed after Sinam Dususow

CRPF constructs patient waiting shed

BHALUKPONG, 13 Dec: The Bhalukpong Community Health Centre (CHC) in West Kameng district was renamed as the Sinam Dususow CHC on Monday

Addressing the gathering, MLA and advisor to Minister of Environment & Forest, Kumsi Sidisow said that late Dususow was a great leader and had served the society with his utmost sincerity. “His able leadership as MLA of the constituency is praiseworthy. He was a community leader and was liked by all,” said Sidisow.

“Keeping in view his leadership, sincerity and hard work for the all-round development of the assembly constituency, the state government has renamed the CHC as Sinam Dususow community health centre,” the MLA added.

He further appealed to the medical fraternity to make the best use of the property.

Community leader Labi Dususow, Bhalukpong EAC K Goiba and Medical Officer T Neha, among others also addressed the gathering.

On the same day, the 138 Bn CRPF handed over the patient waiting shed constructed under its Civic Action Programme 2021-22 to the Sinam Dususow CHC.

Sidisow inaugurated the waiting shed constructed for patients in the presence of Bhalukpong EAC Kesang Goiba, 138 Bn CRPF Commandant Harvinder Singh Kales, Bhalukpong ZPM Akhil Kumar Jebiso, DSP Bomdila Jambey Netan, and several PRI leaders and officers and public leaders of the area.

In his address, Sidisow praised the 138 Bn CRPF and its services to the nation. He also thanked the local administration, CRPF and other law enforcement agencies for maintaining cordial relationships. He urged upon the hospital authority to utilize the shed for better purposes and said he is always ready to support the health sector in his assembly constituency.

Commandant Kales, in his address, informed that the CRPF conducts such programmes regularly keeping in view the civil administration and locals’ requirements, wherever they are deployed.

Officers and officials of various departments, PRI leaders, public leaders, community leaders from various communities and the general public among others were present on the occasion.