KHONSA, 13 Dec: Tirap Deputy Commissioner Taro Mize launched the e-Office portal in the Jansuvidha branch of the district for electronic movement of files.

Launching the e-Office portal, the DC said that the service will be launched for other departments and branches.

He also appreciated CO Ripi Doni and DIO Rakesh Das for their efforts in initiating the service. The e-Office aims to support governance by ushering in more effective and transparent inter and intra-government processes. (DIPRO)