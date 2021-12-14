Emulate Indore model to make Itanagar cleanest capital: Phassang

NAHARLAGUN, 13 Dec: Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Mayor Tame Phassang appealed to the denizens to emulate the ‘Indore’ model of ‘Jan Bhagidari’ (People’s cooperation) to make Itanagar one of the cleanest capitals of the country.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, the mayor opined that Indore in Madhya Pradesh has been declared as the country’s cleanest city 5th time in a row. “From rickshaw puller to top ranking person, everyone takes the responsibility of keeping the city clean,” he asserted.

It may be mentioned here that at team of officials, including the IMC mayor, corporators and PMC councillors attended the six days training programme at the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), New Delhi, and conducted an exposure visit to Indore and Jaipur recently.

During their visit to the solid waste management plants and sewage treatment plants at Indore and Jaipur, the team interacted with the mayors and officials to get first-hand knowledge.

Phassang said the IMC will now use technologies for cleanliness and a mobile application will be developed soon for this purpose.

He further informed that, at least 26 new garbage trucks have arrived for the IMC and the recruitment process to strengthen manpower has been initiated. “Construction of two solid waste management plants at Karsingsa and at Chimpu has already started following the guidelines of the NGT,” he further said.