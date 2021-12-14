NIMAS conducts multidimensional adventure activities in France

ITANAGAR, 13 Dec: The Dirang-based National Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (NIMAS) added another feather to its cap by becoming the first from the country to successfully carry out specialized land, air and aqua-based adventure activities in France.

The team NIMAS, comprising eight army personnel and four civilians from Arunachal with expertise in their respective fields, successfully carried out winter alpine trekking, paragliding, cycling and scuba diving in the general areas of France last month, the institute’s Director Col Sarfraz Singh, who led the team, said.

The team achieved a unique milestone of trekking over 250 km in the winter Alps, including 165 km of Tour de Mont Blanc Trek in France, Italy and Switzerland. It was followed by multiple paragliding launches from Alps Mountains to its valley floor and cycling 1000 km from Mont Blanc region to the English Channel near Dunkirik via Switzerland-Belgium, Col Singh said.

The expedition finally culminated in the French Riviera, where the scuba team performed multiple deep underwater diving in the Mediterranean Sea.

During the expedition the National Flag was displayed at various locations.

The expedition showcased the institute’s expertise in all three fields of adventure sports.

The expedition was flagged off by MoS for Defence and Tourism Ajay Bhatt from New Delhi on 27 October and it was a part of the Azadi ka Amrut Mohatsav celebrations.