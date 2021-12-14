One arrested for murder of 70-yr-old woman

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 13 Dec: The city police has arrested Vinod Bahadur Biswakarm (38), a native of Kathuni, under Harmoti/ Laluk, North Lakhimpur district, Assam from Pitapool (Yazali) under Lower Subansiri district on Saturday for allegedly murdering a 70-year-old woman.

The dead body of the 70-year-old, identified as Maga Yeja from Dokum Village of Kamle district, was found with head injury at Banderdewa on 5 December. A case had been registered with BDW/PS/C/No. 37/2021 U/s 302 IPC at theBanderdewa Police Station.

Capital Complex Superintendent of Police Jimmy Chiram informed that the arrest was made after assessing the nearby CCTV footage.

The SP further informed that during interrogation it has been revealed that the accused earlier worked as a help in the ironsmith shop next to the sleeping spot of the woman and he had argued with her. He apparently committed the crime while drunk.

SP Chiram informed that accused Biswakarma was hiding at Pitapool after committing the crime.

A team composed of Inspector Hassang (IO/OC PS Bdw) , H/ct SK Jha, Ct T Bomdung, Ct R Tsering and Ct J Koyu went to Pitapool to arrest the accused, the SP added.