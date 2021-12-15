Nabam Abu wins Mr Arunachal title for 3rd time

ITANAGAR, 14 Dec: Nabam Abu of Papum Pare won the Mr Arunachal title for the third consecutive year at the 8th State Level Bodybuilding Championship 2021, which was held in Changlang on 10 and 11 December.

Kiran Tayeng from East Siang and Banti Roy from Capital Complex won the second and third positions, respectively.

In total, 60 bodybuilders flexed their muscles for the top honors in their respective weight categories.

Organized by the Arunachal Bodybuilding Association (ABBA), the championship themed ‘No alcohol, no tobacco and no drugs for a healthy Arunachal’ was held in six different weight categories. It was also held for the differently abled persons, men’s and women’s physique and in the masters’ categories.

Attending the event, Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte advised the youths to be health-conscious and stay away from drugs and alcohol. He advised the youngsters to take part in sports and other allied activities to be fit and healthy.

Stating that he himself was highly impressed and motivated by the event, Pongte assured that he will extend all possible support to ABBA to promote bodybuilding in the state.

Sports and Youth Affairs Secretary Anirudh Singh said that the sport of bodybuilding should also be given priority at par with other sports. Singh also assured that he will support team ABBA in its future endeavors.

ABBA president Nabam Tuna also requested the players to stay away from drugs and other allied social evils.

Earlier, Tuna submitted a memorandum to Pongte and Singh to include the state level bodybuilding championship as one of the calendar events of the government.

The winners of various categories are as follows:

Masters category: 1st: Tamchi Mabu, 2nd: Tirtha bdr. Tamang, 3rd: Toko Obi (Differently abled persons) 1st: Tarh Radhe, (Women’s physique) 1st: Hillang Yajik, 2nd: Niaimun Mara, 3rd: Kipa Nuri (Men’s physique) 1st: Subhasish Patra, 2nd: Naying Ajoy, 3rd: Tarh Tapo (60 kg) 1st: Taluk Paran, 2nd: Nahepso Tayang, 3rd: Menhang Solting, (65 kg) 1st: Aman Duku, 2nd: Dengo Mimi, 3rd: Bijoy Sarkar, (70 kg) 1st: Vijay Singhie, 2nd: Daimulu Brahma, 3rd : Bhola Shankar singh, (75 kg) 1st : Banti Roy, 2nd: Tsering Penjor,3rd: Vijay Terang, (80 kg) 1st : Nabam Abu, 2nd: Rohit Subba, (85 kg & above) 1st: Kiran Tayeng.