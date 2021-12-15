Two motorcycles donated for forest beat officers

YUPIA, 14 Dec: Two motorcycles were donated for the forest beat officers under Banderdewa forest division for timely patrolling along the foothills forest area.

In a flagging off ceremony at the DC’s office premises here on Tuesday, ADC (Hq) Tabang Bodung handed over the motorcycle keys to Banderdewa ACF Mito Rumi in presence of forest officials and others.

Expressing gratitude to the benevolent donors, including government officials, public representatives and public of Belo village, Rumi appealed to the public for protection of forests, especially dense forest to help maintain ecological balance and for the wellbeing of the state.

The contributors for motorcycles include Papum Pare DC Pige Ligu, SP Dr Nyelam Nega, District Land Settlement and Revenue Officer Nabam Nakap, young entrepreneur Nabam Akin of Belo village and ex-ZPM of Kimin, Tai Tayu. (DIPRO)