Taki inspects horti nursery, govt offices

RAGA, 14 Dec: Minister for agriculture horticulture and allied Tage Taki inspected the mini horticulture nursery and offices of the DAO and DVO here under Kamle district on Tuesday.

Accompanied by MLA Tarin Dakpe and Kamle Deputy Commissioner Adong Pertin, the minister during his visit also interacted with the HoDs and ZPMs of the district.

The minister stated that he is aware of the difficulties faced by the new district and assured the PRIs to help improve the infrastructure.

He later inspected the district BJP office. (DIPRO)