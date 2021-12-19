16th Ziro Birds Walk organized

ZIRO, 18 Dec: In the 6th edition of the Ziro Birds Walk, a group of bird enthusiasts from Ziro Bicycle Club and Ziro Birding Club walked to the Siikhe Lake here in Lower Subansiri district to witness migratory birds.

Every year, migratory birds visit the lake during winter. At least 15 different migratory bird species have been recorded in recent times, the organizers said.

A white-cheeked starling was sighted during the previous edition of the Walk.

Prior to it, mandarin ducks were also sighted in the lake during 14th Ziro Bird Walk (ZBW) in February this year. It is claimed that the Mandarin Duck came to India after more than 100 years.

There is a huge birding potential in Ziro. If the birds are properly protected, Ziro can become the next big birding destination in India and World.

Started in 2019 by Hapoli Forest Division, local NGOs Arunachal Pradesh Birding Club and NgunuZiro as joint initiative, the event was temporarily suspended from March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The main motive of the walk is to spread awareness among the local community about the importance of protecting the rare birds, which in turn, will attract the bird enthusiasts from across the world, thereby boosting the tourism sector and generating employment opportunities to the local youths as guides.

The ZBW has also encouraged the locals to surrender their air guns.

The next ZBW has been scheduled to be organized on 22 January next year at Naring Community Forest areas.