Governor discusses financial issues with finance minister, seeks special package

ITANAGAR, 18 Dec: Governor B.D Mishra on Friday called on union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi, and discussed financial assistance to Arunachal for its development programmes.

During his meeting with the union minister, the governor emphasized the centre’s assistance for development of infrastructure in border areas of the state for the security and socio-economic progress of the people.

Stating that unlike other states of the region Arunachal is deprived of funding from multinational banks, Mishra urged the Centre to consider appropriate mechanisms to compensate for it.

He also requested Sitharaman for enhancing the fund allocation for the state’s Border Area Development Fund, saying that “such initiative will help the state in attracting private funds and private sector expertise in socio-economic infrastructure building.”

The governor also called for special packages for education, especially girl education, health, agriculture and its allied sectors, harnessing the potential of the state in tourism and traditional industries and strengthening road communication.

The union minister assured the Governor to take necessary steps to address the core areas for viable improvement in various sectors of Arunachal. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)