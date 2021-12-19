APPA seeks deregistration of Paralympic association

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Dec 18: The Arunachal Pradesh Paralympic Association (APPA) on Saturday alleged that the Registrar of Societies has deprived them by denying registration of their association.

In a press conference held here on Saturday, APPA general secretary Rojot Gaduk alleged that despite submitting all requisite documents for registration, the department refused to register the organization, instead favoring Paralympic Association of Arunachal (PAA).

“We have filed a complaint against PAA, seeking cancellation of their registration. But till now, there is no action or reply from the Registrar of Societies,” Gaduk stated.

The APPA sought cancellation of PAA claiming that the registration was done using fraudulent means.

“We have also lodged a complaint against PAA with deputy commissioner, Itanagar Capital Complex for cancellation of their registration, accordingly the DC wrote a letter to Registrar of Societies but till now no action has been taken,” Gaduk claimed.

He further threatened to launch a series of democratic movements within 15 days against the department for allegedly depriving them and not acting on their cancellation demand.

On cross checking by this daily, it is learnt that the PAA is registered under Societies Registration Act 1860 and recognized by Arunachal Olympic Association.

Further, it is learnt that Registrar Societies had sought legal opinion from the Law department after receiving a letter from deputy commissioner Itanagar, recommending cancellation of PAA registration.

The Law department categorically viewed that there is no provision for cancellation of a registered society on technical grounds as highlighted by the DC Capital.

It has advised the Registrar to dispose of the matter.