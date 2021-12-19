ICAR-AP centre conducts inputs distribution prog.

BASAR, 18 Dec: A total of 26 farmers benefited from the training-cum- input distribution programme under NEC project, organized by the ICAR-Arunachal Pradesh Centre here on Saturday.

During the programme, head of the ICAR-AP Centre Dr. H. Kalita highlighted the importance of horticulture crops and various technologies developed by the ICAR Centre at Basar.

Dr. T. Angami, scientist (fruit science) spoke on the importance of organic nutrient management in khasi mandarin while scientist (plant pathology) Dr. Raghuveer Singh highlighted the management of diseases in khasi mandarin. Scientist (agroforestry) Dr. R. A. Alone spoke on the different agroforestry systems.

The programme ended with the distribution of inputs like, vermi-compost, nalpak (microbial consortia), plant growth regulator, copper oxychloride and neem oil.