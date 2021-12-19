Integrated communication & outreach progs. conducted

BOMDILA, 18 Dec: An integrated communication & outreach programme on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and covid-19 vaccination was organized by the Bomdila unit of field outreach bureau, ministry of I&B, GoI at Nichipu Children’s Foundation School here under West Kameng district on Friday.

During the programme, resource persons Monali S.Rasaily, teacher at Nichipu Children’s Foundation School and Dr.Habung Mobing, superintendent, district hospital, Bomdila recalled the contributions of the freedom fighters and leaders of the country and spoke about the importance of maintaining social distance, hand washing, wearing of mask to prevent corona virus from spreading.

Later, a drawing competition was also organized wherein Tadung Fasang Sono, Gyamu Liyak, Arman Lama and Nikhil Daimary received the first, second, third and consolation prize respectively.

The school’s principal Kuldip Kr.Boro and head of FOB, Bomdila R.Kamsha were also present on the occasion.

In Aalo, a similar programme was organized jointly by the Aalo unit of field outreach bureau and ITBP at Kendriya Vidyalaya here with the theme ‘India’s Remarkable of 100 Crore Covid-19 Vaccination.’

During the programme, 20th Bn Indo Tibetan Border Police officer in command Gaurav Prasad advised the gathering to have complete two doses of covid-19 vaccine.

VCCM department of health West Siang district Taja Yorchi informed that the district has achieved 97.8 % coverage of covid-19 vaccine first doses and 85.4 % of second doses.

He further stated that the ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ programme is presently underway and of the 163 villages, 72 have been covered with the first doses of Covid-19 vaccination till date.

Later, an essay and quiz competition was also organized for the students and prizes were awarded to the winners.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Aalo principal K. Chandra Sekhar and Aalo unit FOB Mibom Basar were also present.