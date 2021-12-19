Arunachal ‘focus state’ in IIMTF

ITANAGAR, 18 Dec: The 20th Indian International Mega Trade Fair (IIMTF) began in Kolkata on Friday.

Arunachal is the focus state and Iran is the focus country in this year’s fair.

The state’s agriculture and horticulture produces, including organic green tea and white tea, Lalit variety of guava, kiwi, and handloom products are being showcased at the Arunachal pavilion by a group of 12 members from leading tea brands, agriculture and horticulture entrepreneurs and handloom artisan, led by trade and commerce deputy director Toko Togur.

“The Arunachal Pavilion has attracted a lot of visitors for its organic products,” trade & commerce secretary Hage Tari said in a release.

Organized jointly by the Bengal Chamber of Commerce & Industry and GS Marketing Associates, the two-week-long fair was inaugurated by West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The Arunachal team also presented a local (Nyishi) jacket to the governor.

Exhibitors from 15 countries and 22 Indian states are participating in the fair, dubbed as one of the largest consumer fairs in India, which also provides the participants an opportunity to exchange their views.