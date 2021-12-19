SAD camps conducted

PANSUMTHONG, 18 Dec: Over a thousand persons from New Laptang, Terun, Pullong, Pansumthong and Borduria villages in Tirap district benefitted from various schemes of the government departments during Sarkar Aapke Dwar held here on Saturday.

Addressing the huge gathering, Tirap DC Taro Mize urged the villagers to take advantage of the PM/CM flagship programs and take Covishield vaccine compulsorily.

The DC also appealed to the PRIs, GBs, religious leaders, ASHAs and Anganwadi workers, students and youth leaders of the district to make wide publicity of the SAD among the villagers. He further distributed Dulari Kaniya certificates, job cards, birth/death certificates etc. to the beneficiaries.

District administration and government departments provided benefits of various schemes to the doorsteps of people during the programme.

A SAD camp was also organized at Ottongkhuwa village by the Kanubari sub-divisional administration under the aegis of the Longding district administration on 17 December.

Around 50 government documents, including ST, birth and permanent resident certificates were issued during the camp.

Twelve persons were also administered Covid-19 vaccine. Awareness programme on foot and mouth disease, distribution of vegetable seeds and kits to the farmers were also organized.

Earlier, Kanubari ADC T. Aran, who inaugurated the camp, advised the GBs and the GPMs to be cautious while verifying individuals for issue of tribe certificate.

Longding DC Bani Lego and ZPM Nyeman Wangsu also visited the camp.

In Upper Siang district, the ninth SAD camp was conducted at Palling village under Palling circle on Saturday.

A good number of people attended the programme and availed the benefit of government services provided by various departments.

The programme was earlier inaugurated by DC Taper Pada and attended by the officials from the district. (DIPROs)