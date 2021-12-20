BJP a party with values: Wahge

DAPORIJO, 19 Dec: State BJP president Biyuram Wahge described the BJP as a party with values of modesty and enthusiasm and the potential to take forward the state and the nation on the road of development.

Attending a meeting of the Upper Subansiri district BJP unit here on Sunday, Wahge said that “the party has repeatedly shown its potential to bring development in the state in the past years, despite the Covid-19 pandemic.”

He said that, under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the state has received a major boost in the health sector with the upgrading of district hospitals with adequate medical staffs and doctors.

“Likewise, to ease transportation to the districts, roads’ construction has been carried out. The Itanagar-Daporijo road construction is on in full swing, and hopefully it will be completed in a few years,” he said.

Wahge told the party’s workers that their prime objective “should be to reach every single village in the district and discuss among the villagers how to carry forward the developmental activities, besides learning about the problems faced by the villagers and trying to address their grievances.”

Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo, who was also present, highlighted the developments in terms of air and road connectivity in the state under the BJP government.

Among others, legislators Taniya Soki, Rode Bui and Nyato Dukam, and district BJP president Jiili Jeram attended the meeting.