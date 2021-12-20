CS underlines role of DCs in achieving development goals

PASIGHAT, 19 Dec: Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar on Sunday underlined the role of the deputy commissioners in “transforming the districts in all parameters of development.”

Reviewing the action taken reports on the first day of the two-day 10th Arunachal e-Pragati meeting at the CHF auditorium here in East Siang district, the CS stressed on result-oriented approach to ensure that government services are delivered to the people in a time-bound manner.

“You have to bring convergence at the ground level,” he told the participating DCs, and called for conducting Sarkar Aapke Dwar camps frequently, particularly in the rural and interior areas.

Kumar asked the DCs to choose one “aspirant block” in every district and “make efforts to saturate all beneficiary-related schemes at the earliest.”

The CS also took stock of the achievements under various government schemes and programmes in the districts, and stressed on “revitalizing the education sector in particular through various interventions.”

The DCs shared the issues and challenges faced in the districts being administered by them.

On the livelihood sector, the CS encouraged formation of more SHGs, FPOs and cluster-based organizations.

The meeting also discussed the Sustainable Development Goals, the Pakke Reserve Declaration 2047, and the action plan on drug de-addiction.

Commissioners, along with the principal secretary, secretaries, the principal conservator of forests and DCs, among others, are attending the two-day meeting, which is being organized by the finance, planning & investment department in collaboration with the district administration. (DIPRO)