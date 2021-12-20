Gov seeks full-fledged HC in Arunachal

NEW DELHI, 19 Dec: Arunachal Pradesh Governor BD Mishra during a meeting here with union Law & Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday sought establishment of a full-fledged high court (HC) in Arunachal.

“A high court in the state will be highly beneficial for the poor and the marginalized section in accessing justice. A full-fledged high court within the state will also facilitate a less expensive reach to justice for one and all,” Mishra told Rijiju.

He also urged the union minister, who represents the Arunachal West parliamentary constituency, to help the state in developing all-weather road communication. “Along with the Trans-Arunachal Highway, there is, in Arunachal Pradesh, a need

for a road to cover the border areas and another road to facilitate the industrial growth in the foothill areas of the state,” the governor said.

He emphasized that the proposed Frontier Highway and the industrial corridor should be “taken up for completion in an expeditious timeframe.”

The governor said that the Frontier Highway must run close to the line of actual control, connecting the Dirang-Tawang road, Nafra, Lada, Bameng, Chayang Tajo, Sarli, Damin, Parsi Parlo, Tali, Taliha, Siyum, Mechukha, Tato, Payum, Tuting, Singa, Dibang Valley and Anjaw districts, onwards up to Vijaynagar.

“This highway will provide the much-needed strategic connectivity to the higher reaches of the state and facilitate faster movement of troops during any emergency. This will also give to the local population the very much needed convenience of movement. Good roads and availability of amenities in the border areas will certainly check the migration of the people from the border areas to the city centres,” he said.

The governor further said that “the proposed two-lane East-West Industrial Corridor and the highway corridor from Bhairabkunda in West Kameng district, at the trijunction of Bhutan, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, to Ruksin in East Siang district will be a boon for the agriculture sector entrepreneurs and progressive farmers.”

He underscored that the highway projects would bring employment for the youths of the state “and motivate the people towards self-employment and startup.” (Raj Bhavan)