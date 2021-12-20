MLA inspects Sikirima road, PRI leaders seek permanent HQ

ITANAGAR, 19 Dec: 36 Nari-Koyu AC MLA Kento Rina on Sunday inspected the road leading to Sikirima, a site proposed to be developed as the permanent headquarters of Lower Siang district.

The HQ is yet to be notified officially, though proposals have been submitted to the government for an official declaration.

Sikirima is 11 kilometres from Pam village, and is located on an elevated plain near the Singen river.

The formation-cutting of the road is near complete, and the road is currently motorable. The construction of the road, which is being funded by the public and the MLA (from his local area development fund), started in February this year. The community land for the road has been donated by the villagers of Dipa, Pam and Seren.

Meanwhile, the panchayat leaders of the area have appealed to the government to declare Sikirima as the district headquarters at the earliest.

ZPM Tagom Padu said that, unlike in other places, the government need not spend a lot of money on the construction of culverts or bridges, barring one near Sikirima.

ZPM Marbom Doye appealed to Chief Minister Pema Khandu to “give a permanent headquarters to Lower Siang district by declaring Sikirima, as demanded by the majority of the people.”

He said that the area has vast scope for setting up of educational institutes and could be a major tourist hub, given its scenic setting.

Rina expressed hope that the chief minister would honour the request of the people at the earliest.

Lower Siang district BJP vice president Rari Riba also accompanied the visiting team.