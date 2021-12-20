Locals dismantle structures erected in Arunachal territory

Staff Reporter

PHINBIRO-I, 19 Dec: The locals here in Manmao circle of Changlang district on 15 December destroyed several vertical concrete structures allegedly constructed by Assam’s officials in the village, within Arunachal’s territory.

The villagers claimed that the structures had been erected by Assam’s authorities within Arunachal’s boundary, and that they immediately dismantled the pillars when they saw the structures within their village area.

Based on the locals’ report, the Manmao EAC filed a complaint at the Manmao police station (PS) to investigate the incident.

Changlang SP Mihin Gambo informed that a police team led by the Manmao PS OC visited the area “but was unable to verify the spot of the concrete pillars as the villagers have already dismantled all of them.”

The SP stated that police teams have been carrying out regular patrolling in the area to monitor such activities.

Last year, on 10 May, a similar incident had occurred in the same area when forest officials from Lekhapani (Assam) allegedly trespassed into Arunachal’s territory and damaged the foundation stone of the rural works department marking the interstate link road, and removed a PHED ODF signboard nearby.

An FIR had then been lodged against unidentified persons at the Manmao police station by the Changlang district administration, based on the official inquiry report submitted by the Manmao EAC.

Later, a meeting was scheduled between the deputy commissioners of Tinsukia (Assam) and Changlang, but it was cancelled due to last-minute engagements on both sides.

The Changlang district administration had proposed establishing a police check post at the location, but no progress in this regard has been witnessed yet.