ANYA threatens to launch stir over corruption allegation against CM

ITANAGAR, 19 Dec: The All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) on Sunday vowed to launch a democratic stir against Chief Minister Pema Khandu, alleging that there are several charges of corruption against the chief minister and his government.

The ANYA said that, following a consultative meeting, community-based organizations such as the Galo Students’ Union, the Adi Students’ Union, the Galo People’s Federation and the Joint Organizations Movement of Arunachal Pradesh have endorsed the ANYA to “lead the movement,” adding that it has served a 15-day ultimatum to the government, demanding clarification on the allegation.

Speaking to the media, ANYA president Byabang Joram informed that the ANYA has “adopted a four-point resolution on its 15-day ultimatum,” and said that the association would launch a series of democratic movements if the government fails to provide a satisfactory clarification.

“The organizations and community organizations who attended (the consultative meeting) have jointly adopted the resolution that we will continue till our mission is successful,” Joram said.

He clarified that the association’s threat is not politically motivated, and said that “organizations had to stand up against the government as the political parties have become toothless tigers.”

“Until the chief minister issues a clarification on the charges, we will continue our movement,” he said.