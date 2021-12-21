Democratic movements should be peaceful

The All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) seems to be heading for a massive showdown with the state government. The ANYA on Sunday vowed to launch a democratic stir against Chief Minister Pema Khandu, alleging that there are several charges of corruption against the chief minister and his government. The association has served a 15-day ultimatum to the state government and urged the CM to clarify the allegation. So far there has been no response either from the state government or the ruling BJP to the allegation of the ANYA. It will be interesting how the government and the party deal with this latest charge in the coming months.

Whenever any organization serves such an ultimatum, the fear of the return of the bandh culture to the state capital grips the citizens. Many are yet to overcome the trauma of the anti-PRC riots which rocked the state a few years ago. The riots left a lasting scar on the citizens of the Itanagar Capital Region. The ANYA has every right to democratically raise its voice in the public forum. They have put up some serious allegations and it is up to the government to respond to them. However, everyone should make sure that this clash between the ANYA and the state government does not end up breaching the law and order in the state capital. On its part, the ANYA should make sure that any democratic process initiated by it remains peaceful and does not harm the interests of the state.