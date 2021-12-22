Candidates rue delay in making compassionate appointments; to stage dharna

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 21 Dec: The 183 candidates who have not been appointed in the police department on compassionate grounds since 2019 have been running from pillar to post for appointment against sanctioned posts.

With their repeated pleas falling on deaf ears, the aggrieved candidates have decided to stage a two-day dharna at the tennis court here from 22 December to protest the delay in making the compassionate appointments.

They said that 27 posts, including two posts of head constable (T), 24 posts of constable and one post of constable (driver) were sanctioned in November 2019 for appointment on compassionate grounds, and that these posts are still lying vacant in the department.

They said that a total of 508 candidates had applied for appointment on compassionate grounds in 2019. Of them, 325 candidates were recruited in the same year, leaving the others out.

“The DGP, during a media briefing had assured us that appointment on compassionate grounds will be done every year during the month of December. Only a few days left till the end of this month (December), but no initiative has been taken yet by the authority to make the compassionate appointments against the sanctioned posts,” rued an aggrieved candidate.

In a representation to the DGP, the candidates appealed for early recruitment against the sanctioned posts.

The left-out candidates said that the authority did not pay heed to their prayer for appointment despite having submitted representations and memorandums on several occasions.

“The very purpose or the concept of compassionate appointment is to provide relief to the family members of the government servants who have died in harness or took voluntary retirement on medical grounds. But we are totally deprived of our lawful right in getting appointment on compassionate ground,” they said.

The left-out candidates had staged a 13-day dharna at the tennis court here during October-November in 2019. They said that the home minister had assured to absorb them in the police department, and accordingly, 27 posts out of the 732 new posts were sanctioned by the government for compassionate appointments.