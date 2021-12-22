Vocational teachers on dharna to press demands

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 21 Dec: As many as 276 vocational teachers of the state, under the banner of the All Arunachal Vocational Education Teachers Association (AAVETA), are on a three-day dharna at the tennis court here from Tuesday to press their demands.

Speaking to media persons, the AAVETA members said that they are seeking “one-go regularization of vocational teachers as per the last election manifesto of the BJP, besides early implementation of the 22 percent pay hike along with 3 percent DA (annually) as per the government order issued on 1 April, 2018.”

Giving the example of states such as Assam and Kerala, which have regularized vocational teachers, the AAVETA sought to know why the state government is delaying the regularization of the vocational teachers of the state.

The vocational teachers said that they have submitted numerous representations to the chief minister and the education secretary but have not received a positive response.

“We still hope that the government will address our grievance, but failing to address will lead to another phase of democratic movement,” the teachers said.

The vocational teachers were recruited under the Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan in 2015 for 21 higher secondary schools (later extended to 99 schools).