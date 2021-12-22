Committee serves ultimatum over Kora circle issue

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 21 Dec: The Core Committee of Lower Siang District (CCLSD) on Tuesday served a 15-day ultimatum to the state government, demanding that the Kora circle issue in Lower Siang district be resolved.

Addressing media persons at the press club here, CCLSD chairman Nyadar Loya said that the committee has submitted the ultimatum to the government to resolve the lingering problems related to “immediate implementation of appointed date and functioning of Lower Siang.”

He informed that the Gauhati High Court on 16 December handed over the sub judice matter to the state government to resolve the issue.

“We hope that the government will address our grievances as now the government has the power to resolve the long-pending issue which has been overdue and overlapping for many years, providing excuse that the matter is under trial,” Loya said.

He requested the state government to “act on the assurance given by the chief minister on the floor of the assembly in 2014 by passing a fresh bill to further amend the AP Reorganization of Districts (Amendment) Act, 2013, to formalize continuation of Korang/Kora administrative circle in the parent district of East Siang.”

Loya said that the committee would launch a “non-cooperation movement” if its demand is not met within the timeline of the ultimatum.

“Regarding the issue, a total of three memorandums have been submitted to the state government till date, and yet the government has not addressed our demands,” he said.